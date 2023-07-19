Export Preparedness Index 2022: Telangana secures 2nd position in landlocked category

Telangana has consolidated its position in the Export Preparedness Index 2022 by securing the second position in the landlocked category with a score of 61.36

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:40 AM, Wed - 19 July 23

Hyderabad: Telangana has consolidated its position in the Export Preparedness Index 2022 by securing the second position in the landlocked category with a score of 61.36. Haryana leads in the category with a score of 63.65 out of 100.

This was disclosed in the NITI Aayog’s ‘Export Preparedness Index (EPI) 2022’ report for States and union territories, which was released by NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Suman Bery on Monday.

A healthy business ecosystem in the State and an increase in FDI contributed to Telangana’s export performance. The State has invested in its business environment as it has IT and Pharma parks, no power deficit, transport connectivity via air cargo terminals and adequate storage facilities like cold storages and warehouses, the report said.

Telangana also has a decent export ecosystem as it has Export Promotion Zones and organizes trade fairs and exhibitions for its exporters. These proactive measures have led to an increase in its exporters which is reflected in its high global outreach. Top products exported from the State included pharmaceutical products and jewellery which contributed to an overall export worth over US$ 10.9 billion, it said.

In order to improve its export performance, Telangana needs to match its business ecosystem with an equally robust export ecosystem. The State can do this by supporting its, otherwise strong policy ecosystem by formulating District Export Action Plans, the NITI Aayog recommended.

Also Read Telangana’s inclusive development reflects in Multidimensional Poverty Index