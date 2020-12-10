Exquisite collections at Sutraa Wedding Edit

The fashion showcase will be held on December 12 & 13 at HICC Novotel

One of the most creative fashion and designer showcase of the year, ‘Sutraa Wedding Edit’ is all set to be in Hyderabad on December 12 and 13 at HICC – Novotel in Hitec City. The Sutraa Wedding Edit features exquisite wedding wear, bridal wear, designer wear, fashion wear, jewellery, accessories and more, offering customers an exclusive and safe shopping experience.

Farida, Thai Boxing World Champion and five times international karate champion, and Riya Singh, 2nd runner-up – Miss Hyderabad 2018 unveiled the poster of Sutraa along with top models and fashion enthusiasts. Curators of Sutraa, Monica Madhyan and Umesh Madhyan, added, “Sutraa’s most exquisite fashion and wedding preview of the year ‘Sutraa Wedding Edit’ is going to be an exclusive and creative shopping experience for Hyderabadis looking for right things to buy in fashion, lifestyle and wedding range.”

The curators added that Sutraa is also taking all precautions in the current Covid-19 scenario like temperature checks for each and every visitor, sanitisation of all visitors, exhibitors, stalls. Sanitisers will also be placed at every stall.

