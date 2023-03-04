| Extend Last Date For Submission Of Applications Under Go 58 Danam Urges Cm Kcr

Extend last date for submission of applications under GO 58: Danam urges CM KCR

Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender has urged Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to extend the last date for the submission of applications under GO 58

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:51 PM, Sat - 4 March 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender has urged Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to extend the last date for the submission of applications under GO 58, pertaining to regularisation of house sites of the poor, for the convenience of beneficiaries in his constituency.

Nagender met the Chief Minister on Saturday at Pragati Bhavan to discuss issues related to people of his constituency. The Chief Minister reportedly responded positively to his request.