KCR Nutrition Kits, a big hit in Bhupalpally

About 4,000 pregnant women registered with Govt hospitals in Bhupalpally, 2,288 KCR Nutrition kits were distributed in the 1st and 2nd phases while 1,643 kits are yet to be distributed

By P. Laxma Reddy Published Date - 07:00 AM, Fri - 3 March 23

Pregnant women with KCR Nutrition Kits in Bhupalpally.

Bhupalpally: A pioneering programme for distribution of KCR Nutrition Kits, launched on a pilot basis to reduce anaemia and improve hemoglobin levels in pregnant women in the district in December last year, has turned out to be a big hit with many pregnant women evincing interest to get the kits.

While there were about 4,000 pregnant women registered with government hospitals here, including the 100-bed hospital in Bhupalpally, Chityal and Mahadevpur Community Health Centres (CHCs) and 13 Primary Health Centres, 3,931 Nutrition Kits were supplied to the district.

“Of them, 2,288 kits were distributed in the first and second phases. 1,643 kits are yet to be distributed,” District Medical Health Officer (DMHO) Dr Sriram told Telangana Today.

According to Health officials, 63 percent of pregnant women were suffering from anaemia in the district, while 53 percent of pregnant women were suffering from anaemia in the State. “Majority of them are suffering from mild anaemia. In view of this, they should take the items of nutrition kits to overcome the anaemia problem. We are conducting hemoglobin tests to pregnant women every month at the PHCs and CHCs,” Sriram said.

Each kit consists of nutrition mix powder, one kg of dates, 3 bottles of iron syrup and 500 gm of ghee. Each kit costs Rs 2,000 and every pregnant woman will get two kits before delivery. The government has chosen anaemia-hit districts Adilabad, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Kamareddy, Mulugu and Nagarkurnool for the implementation of the pilot scheme.

“Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is implementing many programmes for the welfare of the women including the financial assistance under the ‘KCR Kits’ programme. This Nutrition Kits scheme is helping pregnant women like me a lot to be healthy. The doctors at the government hospital are also taking care of us and providing good service. Thanks to the government for introducing the scheme. Doctors said that the health of my baby in the womb is good,” said Velpula Sravanthi of Ansanpally village.

Ajmeera Lalitha from Krishna colony also thanked the government for providing the nutrition kits. “The medical staff including the ANM and Asha workers are asking me to take the items distributed through the nutrition kit as they would help me to overcome anaemia,” she added.