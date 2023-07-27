| Extensive Measures Been Taken To Ensure There Is No Loss Of Life Ktr

04:21 PM, Thu - 27 July 23

Hyderabad: The situation arising from the heavy rains was being constantly monitored and the full force of the municipal staff, with all leaves cancelled, has been deployed for relief works.

The MA&UD Minister, KT Rama Rao on Thursday said extensive measures have been taken to ensure there is no loss of life during the heavy downpour. Reviewing the relief works being taken up by GHMC and Municipal Corporations on Thursday, he directed officials to ensure measures were in place for safety of citizens during the rains.

Accompanied by MA&UD officials, the Minister visited Hussain Sagar area to inspect and take stock of the situation.

“The Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao is closely monitoring the relief works. The downpour has been incessant causing lot of difficulties for families. I urge people in Hyderabad and other urban centres to be careful and take precautions,” Rama Rao appealed.

The entire GHMC workforce including Commissioner, Zonal commissioners, field level workers were working overtime to improve the situation at flooded locations.

All the leaves for Municipal staff have been cancelled and the situation is being monitored round the clock. The State government is monitoring the situation closely and taking up all possible measures to help people in distress.

Rama Rao said compared to the earlier years, this year, despite having heavy rains within a short period of time, Hyderabad did not witness heavy urban flooding.

“In the last six months, several measures were taken to address the issue of urban flooding. The nala desilting works were carried out and we erected nearly 135 gates on reservoirs in and around GHMC region. The SNDP works in the last few years have also come in handy, and the situation is under control in several vulnerable regions,” he said.

Minister urges opposition parties

Minister for MA&UD, K T Rama Rao on Thursday urged leaders from opposition parties not to politicize the ongoing relief and rehabilitation works in flood-affected areas.

“Instead of unnecessarily criticizing and demoralizing the workforce involved in providing relief, I request them to contribute in a positive way. Many families are in distress and need immediate help and we are doing our best to ensure it happens. Opposition parties should not become a roadblock to relief works,” he said.