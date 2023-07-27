Flood monitoring center set up in Lakdikapul to review rain situation

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:25 PM, Thu - 27 July 23

Hyderabad: A special flood monitoring center has been set up in the DGP’s office at Lakdikapul to review the situation from time to time in the wake of heavy rains in the state to provide advice, suggestions and assistance on appropriate relief and rehabilitation programs.

The situation and relief programs in various districts are being monitored by DGP Anjani Kumar, Additional DGs Shivdhar Reddy, Sanjay Kumar Jain, Vijay Kumar and many senior police officers from the command control room of the DGP’s office.

“In case of damage to the roads in any part of the state and disruption to the traffic, appropriate orders are issued to the concerned police officers to take immediate restoration measures,” said Anjani Kumar.

He further said till Thursday morning, 2900 people have been rescued from the affected places and moved to the rehabilitation center. The rescue operations are being done by six NDRF teams for those trapped in flood in Moranchapalli village.

People are advised to come out only during emergencies. He said that the situation is under control in three commissionerates of Hyderabad. “Parents should be vigilant about their children. People who come to take selfies are exposed to danger and they should not go near waterfalls, muddy ponds and flowing canals to take selfies,” he added.