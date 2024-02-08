Hyderabad: Realtor hacked to death at Yousufguda

By Telangana Today Updated On - 8 February 2024, 09:58 AM

Hyderabad: A realtor was hacked to death at Yousufguda on Wednesday night.The victim Singotam Ramu alias Ramu, a native of Nagarkurnool stayed on the fifth floor of a building at L N Nagar, Yousufguda. On Wednesday a group of persons came to his house and attacked him with lethal weapons leading to his death on the spot. The attackers escaped later from the place. Police suspect the attack on Ramu was related to some extra marital affair.

However the police are probing the case from all angles as Ramu was politically active too. A case is registered.