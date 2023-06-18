Extraction 2 movie review: This Chris Hemsworth-starrer sequel is yet another ‘celebration of violence’ outing

This outing is a very good example of could haves - the director could have done a better job, the action sequences could have been cut down, and the likes

By Abhinav Updated On - 07:08 PM, Sun - 18 June 23

Hyderabad: When you see the protagonist of a movie getting shot at, and stabbed, and falling off a bridge into a river, you cannot expect a sequel.

The OTT platform Netflix has taken up the challenge and now gives you a sequel for Extraction with the mercenary Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth) returning for another job that needs his ‘expertise’ in extraction. Director Sam Hargrave tries his best that this outing is bigger and louder than the earlier outing. He also tries to squeeze in a bit of emotive content, albeit miniscule.

The movie starts off with Tyler’s partners Nik Kahn (Golshifteh Farahani) and Yaz Kahn (Adam Bessa) saving Tyler from the river in Bangladesh and taking him to a city in France.

After Tyler’s treatment, he retires to a cabin in Austria with his dog. He is approached by a man Alcott (Idris Elba). Alcott tells Tyler that he is the only person who can extract his ex-wife Mia’s (Olga Kurylenko) sister Ketevan (Tinatin Dalakishvili), nephew Sandro (AndroJaparidze) and Nina (Marta Kovziashvili). They are being held inside a prison against their will in Georgia by gangster Davit Radiani (Tornike Bziava). He is married to Ketevan and wants their son Sandro to join their gang.

Tyler, with the help of Nik and Yaz break into the prison. A riot starts in the prison and Davit realises that his family is being extracted from his grip. In a fight, Tyler kills Davit before he can kill Ketevan. Davit’s brother Zurab (Tornike Gogrichiani) is now hell bent on revenge. What happens next is what the remaining film is about.

Other than a 3 minute each conversation between Tyler and Mia, Tyler and Ketevan and Tyler and Nik, the only thing happening in the movie is people getting killed in different ways.

This is yet another ‘celebration of violence’ outing. Director Hargrave hands over the reins to the stunt team at the onset. Not deviating from the first part, this sequel continues to follow the mindless killing sequences of its predecessor. The only difference being that the first part revolved in Bangladesh and this time around Hemsworth’s character gets to go to places like Georgia and Austria.

Hemsworth is at ease when it comes to his presence on screen, be it in the long action sequences or ‘blink and you miss’ emotive sequences. Most characters are there to either shoot or get shot. A few do both. It is disappointing to see both Olga and Golshifteh Farahani not being utilised.

This outing is loud to a fault, and it does not take much to realise where the film is heading to. This outing is a very good example of could haves – the director could have done a better job, the action sequences could have been cut down, and the likes. Tragically ends with a scene suggesting part 3.

Watch it if you are a Hemsworth fan. Otherwise, there are other movies to stream.