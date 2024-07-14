GHMC takes stock of heavy rainfall in Hyderabad

A total of 228 static teams, 154 monsoon emergency teams and 168 dewatering pump sets have been set up to remove water from 140 stagnation points from time to time.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 14 July 2024, 10:10 PM

Inundated road at Panjagutta, Hyderabad as rains lash city on Sunday evening. (Photo: Anand Dharmana)

Hyderabad: GHMC Commissioner Amrapali Kata, Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, and Deputy Mayor Srilata Shobhan Reddy held a teleconference with officers and took stock of the water logging in the city.

“As water logging points were identified across the city, emergency teams were deployed at these places. With this water was cleared and traffic was not disrupted,” read a press statement released by the GHMC.

A total of 228 static teams, 154 monsoon emergency teams and 168 dewatering pump sets have been set up to remove water from 140 stagnation points from time to time.

GHMC further asked people from low-lying areas to alert authorities of any difficulties and asked the public to come out of their home only if it is necessary.

Commissioner has also issued instructions to the officials to be vigilant and follow warnings issued by the Meteorological Department.