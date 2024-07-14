Watch: Water leaks from roof of theatre in Punjagutta as heavy rains lash Hyderabad

According to reports, after the screening was paused, moviegoers got into a fight with the theater staff.
Hyderabad: Due to heavy rains, water leaked from the roof of a leading multiplex theatre in Punjagutta on Sunday night. The incident occured as audience were watching the latest hit movie Kalki 2898 AD.
According to reports, after the screening was paused, moviegoers got into a fight with the theater staff. Alleging negligence, they asked who would be responsible if a short circuit or an untoward accident took place.
With the management asking those who didn’t want to continue watching the movie to leave, audience reportedly contacted the law enforcement authorities.