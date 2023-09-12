EYVA completes one million non-invasive scans, including non-invasive blood glucose monitoring

EYVA measures six vital health parameters in just 60 seconds, all without the need for pricks or pain. This includes the revolutionary non-invasive blood glucose monitoring.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:09 PM, Tue - 12 September 23

Hyderabad: EYVA, a pioneer in wellness technology, has conducted over 1 million non-invasive scans, including groundbreaking non-invasive blood glucose monitoring.

Launched in 2022, EYVA is the flagship product of BlueSemi, a pioneering health tech company with its roots in T-Hub, Telangana, The gadget offers comprehensive insights into blood glucose, blood pressure, ECG, heart rate, oxygen levels, and HBA1C, all through a simple touch of the thumbs, with results conveniently accessible through the EYVA app.

EYVA caters not only to individuals but to entire families, with the ability to track health metrics for up to four people. Since its inception, EYVA has amassed a loyal customer base across 26 States in the country, a statement from the company said.

