Fact Check: Claims of Brazilian government permitting civilians to kill robbers false

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:33 PM, Wed - 3 August 22

Hyderabad: A viral video has surfaced online showing the killing of motorcycle riders who threaten and rob citizens in Brazil, claiming that it is allowed by the Brazilian government. While the former part is true, the claims that the Brazilian government has permitted the civilians to kill the robbers are not.

According to the Indonesian news site Suara.com, the accidents seen in the video occurred in April. The reports further state that the motorists injured in the video were in-fact robbers.

The video, which was uploaded by the Twitter account @DeniPetron, captures several actions of the robbers, who are later injured. In the video, it appears the robbers were attempting to stop the cars on the road but were eventually hit by them.

However, this video is simply a compilation of several crimes that occurred in the country and has nothing to do with the Brazilian government.

Watch the video here:

After the Brazilian government permitted the killing of motorcycle riders that rob citizens in order to try to put an end to it

That’s how crime is stopped as police can’t control every corner.

Drastic but effective. pic.twitter.com/URBpP1meGR — Major Muhammad Arif TI(M)(R) (@ArifRetd) July 30, 2022

Condemning the acts in the video, several people on twitter reacted saying that it is a violation of human rights.

Extremely Ruthless: Unjustifiable acts they permitted. isn't it human rights Violation?. For what purpose Police have being paid?.It is Police's duty to arrest them using Neo-Techniques rather than crushing them brutally on the roads. — Ahmad Rajput (@ahmadrajput_12) July 30, 2022

Are we humans ? This should be controlled by law — Mrs Syed (@CBSyed) July 31, 2022