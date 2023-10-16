Three highway robbers arrested in Hanamkonda

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:12 PM, Mon - 16 October 23

Hanamkonda: Three highway robbers were arrested by the Hasanparthy police here on Monday. The gang was involved in a series of robberies and thefts on the highways, targeting sleeping people and stealing their cash and mobile phones.

The accused were identified as Thikka Yaswanth, Darangula Anji, and Kummari Rajesh. They were arrested by a special team formed by the Hasanparthi police under the direction of CP Ambar Kishore Jha.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to committing several robberies on the highways in the past few months. They used a 180 CC Pulsar bike to patrol and attack lonely people wandering in deserted areas at night. The accused have been charged with theft, robbery, and assault.