Fake dentist held with drugs in Hyderabad

West Zone Task Force nabbed a fake dentist on charges of drug peddling and seized 53 grams of MDMA and 850 grams of Ketamine psychotropic substances

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:00 PM, Fri - 13 January 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The West Zone Task Force nabbed a fake dentist on charges of drug peddling and seized 53 grams of MDMA and 850 grams of Ketamine psychotropic substances, worth Rs.12.3 lakh in Chandrayangutta on Friday.

The arrested person is Mohd.Shabeer Ali alias Sudeep Biswas (48), who runs a dental clinic in Chandrayangutta and a resident of same area. He is a native of West Bengal. The absconding persons are Kaku from Odisha and Shiva from Chennai.

Shabeer Ali completed a course in Ayurveda from Calcutta University in 2007 and came to Hyderabad in 2009 in search of livelihood. For a brief time, he joined as helper at a dentist in Gowliguda and later without any formal degree, he setup his own clinic.

According to the police, Shabeer Ali decided to sell psychotropic substances to clients who come to his clinic and for procuring drugs, he searched reputed e-commerce website and contacted one Shiva, a drug peddler from Chennai. He placed an order for MDMA drug worth Rs.30,000 and received 53 grams through a courier service at Santoshnagar.

“He tried to sell it, but no customer showed interest in MDMA drug. As such, he went to Odisha and procured about 850 grams of Ketamine drug from Kaku for Rs.12 lakh,” said an official.

Following a tip-off, the police team raided Shabeer Ali’s clinic and nabbed him. The psychotropic substances were seized.

The arrested persons along with the seized material were handed over to the Chandrayangutta police for further investigation.