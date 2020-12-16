Fake job racket busted in Sangareddy, three held

During the primary investigation, police found that the accused persons cheated on as many as 25 persons by issuing appointment certificates to 25 unemployed youth and collecting Rs 67 lakh from them

By | Published: 7:19 pm

Sangareddy: Sangareddy Police have busted a massive fake job racket and arrested three persons. During the primary investigation, police found that the accused persons cheated on as many as 25 persons by issuing appointment certificates to 25 unemployed youth and collecting Rs 67 lakh from them. Another accused person was stated to be at large.

Speaking to news reporters here on Wednesday, Sangareddy DSP A Balaji has said that one of the four accused persons Errolla Bandemma, who introduced most of the 25 unemployed youth to the three persons, has approached Sangareddy one-town police as the unemployed youth were building pressure on her. Bandemma of Thogarpally in Kondapur Mandal has tied up with Nuthi Ravindar of Godavarikhani in Peddapalli district, Bathini Vaikuntam of Chigurumamidi Mandal in Karimnagar district and Vijaya Kumar. Though Bandemma has approached the police as a victim, the DSP has said that they have found enough evidence that she has also cheated the unemployed youth. The police have also released the list of 25 youth whom the four persons have cheated.

While the Police have arrested the three persons, the fourth person Vijay Kumar is absconding. Balaji has said that they have constituted a team to nab Vijay Kumar. Police have also recovered cheque books, phones, fake appointment letters from the three arrested persons. They were remanded to judicial cusody. The DSP has appreciated the efforts of Town Inspector, D Venkatesh and Sub-inspector of Police Lakshma Reddy and their team for cracking the case in a short time.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .