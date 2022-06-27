Fake video of tiger crossing road in Telangana goes viral

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:44 PM, Mon - 27 June 22

File Photo

Bhupalpally : A video of a tiger crossing a road which went viral on social media platforms on Monday stating that the tiger was sighted at a bridge near Rudraram village in the district is not related to the location, said District Forest Officer (DFO) B Lavanya.

Speaking to Telangana Today, she said that they had verified the video of the tiger walking along the bridge and venturing into the forest and confirmed that it was not shot at the location though a tiger movement was traced in the district. “It seems that the video had a mark on the bottom and it was not related to the place of the Malhar Rao mandal in the district,” she said.

But the false information that is going around with the video has become a headache for the forest department. Some officials said that even the news channels and websites are also carrying this video without confirmation.