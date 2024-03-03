Falaknuma emerge 2nd Cardinal Cup champions

Falaknuma defeated Hyderabad Globe 1-0 to emerge champions of the 2nd Cardinal Cup Prize Money Football Tournament at Trimulgherry football ground on Sunday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 3 March 2024, 11:42 PM

Victorious Falaknuma side after their win in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Hyderabad: Falaknuma defeated Hyderabad Globe 1-0 to emerge champions of the 2nd Cardinal Cup Prize Money Football Tournament at Trimulgherry football ground on Sunday.

In the final, Ganapathy netted the only goal in the 63rd minute of the game which proved enough to seal the title for the winners. Earlier, in the semifinal clashes, goals from Shubham and Shaun secured Hyderabad Globe’s 2-0 win over Valluvar Nagar FC in the first semifinal.

Also Read Hyderabad Globe, Falaknuma enter final of 2nd Cardinal Cup

Falaknuma edge past Abbas union 1-0 as Saif Hussain Ansari scored the only goal to put his side in the final.

Results: Falaknuma 1 (Ganapathy 63’) bt Hyderabad Globe 0.