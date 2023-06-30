Fans can’t contain their excitement as ‘Tholi Prema’ returns to theatres 

| Fans Cant Contain Their Excitement As Tholi Prema Returns To Theatres

Social media platforms were flooded with clips from 'Tholi Prema' and fans screaming and whistling as they relished the movie after 25 years in 4k.

By Shweta Watson Published Date - 03:13 PM, Fri - 30 June 23

Hyderabad: Pawan Kalyan’s fans thronged the theatres on Friday as his cult classic movie ‘Tholi Prema’ had a re-release. Social media platforms were flooded with clips from the movie and fans screaming and whistling as they relished the movie after 25 years in 4k.

In the 1998 original, ‘Tholi Prema,’ Keerthi Reddy played the female protagonist opposite PK. Karunakaran wrote the script and oversaw the making of the romantic drama movie. The film won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Telugu, and six state Nandi Awards. ‘Tholi Prema’ had run for more than 100 days in 21 centres; it ran for more than 200 days in 2 centres.

Ahead of the re-release, the director Karunakaran revealed that Amitabh Bachchan was ‘irritated’ and ‘imaptient’ about the film’s climax scene when he had watched it with his wife Jaya Bachchan. He said, “The climax of ‘Tholi Prema’ generates tremendous tension among the audience as the hero refrains from expressing his love until the end. While watching the climax, Amitabh ji became irritated and impulsively tossed his car keys at the TV screen due to the hero’s delayed confession.”

“One of the Greatest climax sequence ever written. #Karunakaran sir. #Tholiprema Madness #PawanKalyan #TholiPrema4KFromJune30 #BroTeaser (sic),” tweeted a die-hard fan, after watching the film on the big screen on Friday.

“Kallan Babai rarely dances, but when he dances theatres erupt!! #Tholiprema Madness Takes Over Sandhya. Man the Vibe. #PawanKalyan #TholiPrema4KFromJune30 #BroTeaser (sic),” wrote another fan.

Kallan Babai rarely dances, but when he dances theatres erupt!!🔥🔥🥳#Tholiprema Madness Takes Over Sandhya ❤️👌❤️‍🔥🤟 Man the Vibe 🥵🥵#PawanKalyan #TholiPrema4KFromJune30 #BroTeaser pic.twitter.com/Epfi8XaQWX — The VISHNU 🔱 (@TheVishnuWrites) June 29, 2023

Here are some more tweets of fans enjoying the iconic film:

Finished show in Sandhya Best ever experience anna @PawanKalyan 😭😭🔥❤️ Vintage Kalyan is Numero UNO 🔥❤️#Tholiprema pic.twitter.com/GKh3avbXqN — Ojass Gambhira (@SanjaySahu__OG) June 30, 2023