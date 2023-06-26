Pawan Kalyan-Sujeeth’s action entertainer ‘OG’ finishes 50% of its shoot

Hyderabad: Pawan Kalyan is teaming up with Sujeeth for a massive action drama backed by DVV Danayya under DVV Entertainment, the banner behind the Oscar-winning film ‘RRR’. Priyanka Mohan plays the female lead in the film which has a stellar cast with the biggest names across the country. Arjun Das, Sriya Reddy, and Prakash Raj play crucial roles while Hindi actor Emraan Hashmi has been roped in as the antagonist.

With the completion of its latest schedule in Hyderabad, the team has wrapped up 50% of the film’s shoot. “Action, Epicness & Drama…A very productive three Schedules Done & Dusted. #OG Completes 50% of the shoot. Exciting weeks ahead. #FireStormIsComing #TheyCallHimOG (sic),” DVV Entertainment shared the news on social media on Monday. The entire cast, crew of team ‘OG’ is all smiles with the completion of schedule.

The makers are all praise for Sujeeth’s terrific planning and coordination during the filming, for extracting the best out of the pan-Indian star cast and executing complex sequences with relative ease. With the upcoming schedules in July and August, the entire shoot is expected to be finished soon. The team is extremely happy about the output to date and is confident that it’ll offer a fabulous big screen experience to viewers in theatres.

Arjun Das, who happened to watch a few rushes of ‘OG’ recently, even shared that he was blown away by the visuals and Pawan Kalyan’s screen presence, calling it a genuine ‘fire storm’. Both Sriya Reddy and Emraan Hashmi have mentioned how they’ve fallen in love with the script of ‘OG’ right during the narration. Film buffs are equally excited to see Pawan Kalyan and Priyanka Mohan on screen together.

Director Sujeeth is leaving no stone unturned to deliver an uncompromising action spectacle. The film, being mounted on a lavish scale, has cinematography by Ravi K Chandran. AS Prakash handles the production design and S Thaman is the composer. Other exciting updates about the film will be shared shortly.

