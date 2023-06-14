Pawan Kalyan determined to step into AP Assembly

Pawan Kalyan said that he would like to present a corruption free government and also not would never favour a particular caste in posts right from the TTD to Registrar which was the case now

Wed - 14 June 23

Kakinada: ‘Power Star’ and Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday said that he was determined to step into the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly in the next elections.

Addressing a mammoth public meeting from atop his Varahi –army tanker like vehicle at Katthipudi Junction near here in the evening, he said that he would see who could stop him. Also, he would be glad to accept the post of Chief Minister if it came his way and of course, he would have to adopt some strategy towards it.

Reacting to personal attacks against him by YSR Congress Party leaders, the film star after 2014 elections, a fan of his from Jagityal presented him a pendrive and said it contained all the material to counter those who pilloried him. “However, I chose to refrain from personal attacks. But the YSRCP started it when I took up the cause of building workers in the unorganised sector who suffered due to sand shortage,” he recalled, and said that he had then begun gathering files of YSRCP scams and his entire room was filled by it no time, the JSP president stated.

On his entry into politics, he said that he would like to present a corruption free government and also not would never favour a particular caste in posts right from the TTD to Registrar which was the case now.

Recalling that he had forewarned the people against the land hungry YSRCP that the latter would even encroach upon hills, Pawan Kalyan said that he would have stopped baring the Rishikonda hills had people elected him from Gajuwaka.

“I am earning through films to maintain the political party. And they tried to even shut the source by controlling it,” he alleged.

The film star who started his Varahi victory march from Annavaram after prayers at the Sri Veera Venkata Satyanarayanaswami temple there, also accused Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy of changing his stand with respect to Amaravati lands. “While in the opposition, he even supported acquiring a thousand acres more for the capital but later went back on it,” he pointed out, and alleged that over 200 farmers died of heart attacks due to shock when the government took the decision to have three capitals.