Fans pay tributes to Lata Mangeshkar on her birth anniversary

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:09 PM, Wed - 28 September 22

Hyderabad: Fans of the late singer Lata Mangeshkar remembered her on her birth anniversary on September 28. Social media platforms were full of posts marking the legendary musician’s 93rd birthday. She passed away on February 6, 2022, while admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. On Wednesday, Lata Ji was one of the trending topics on Twitter as fans posted unseen pictures of her and recollected their favourite songs of the singer.

“Remembering the Nightingale of India and Bharat Ratna, #LataDidi on her birth anniversary. #LataMangeshkar (sic),” wrote a Twitter user named Ganpat Charan. “Tributes to Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar Ji on her birth anniversary! Always the voice of India,” added Vishal D.

Bollywood singer Adnan Sami wrote, “Remembering #LataMangeshkar ji on her birthday. Lata didi is probably the most impactful voice that has graced our world in the 20th & 21st Century thus far! Her profound impact on music has influenced many generations & will continue to inspire us for times to come! RIP (sic).”

Devotional singer Anup Jalota penned, “Happy Birthday Lata Didi. Sharing an old memory on her birthday. Remembering a legendary queen of melody Bharat Ratna #LataMangeshkar Ji on her birth anniversary (sic).”

Check out some of the tweets by fans:

Remembering legendry singer#LataMangeshkar Ji on her birthday anniversary.

Cover – Samarth Swarup (yt) pic.twitter.com/5zINymzb1u — Hemant Batra (@hemantbatra0) September 28, 2022

A small tribute to the Nightanale of our country. Thankyou for your music🙏🏼❤️#HappyBirthdayLataMangeshkar pic.twitter.com/6svoZlJ2BY — Nishtha Sharma. (@Nishtha_Sharmaa) September 28, 2022

Tribute to the the nightingale of bollywood on this special day of her 's as well as our's. Happy Birthday to the most finest Indian playback singer Lata Mangeshkar ,in our hearts she has turned 1 year older. Wherever she is I wish she accepts the birthday wish from this rushti pic.twitter.com/iqFr3nKEmb — DHEESHRAASPREERANFOREVERANDBEYOND (@yx4nt) September 28, 2022

Remembering the Nightangle of India and Bharat Ratna, Lata Mangeshkar ji on her birth anniversary. #LataMangeshkar #Latamangeshkarbirthday #लता_मंगेशकर pic.twitter.com/mWcKEbSCC2 — Rakesh Kushwaha (@ErRakeshMaurya) September 28, 2022