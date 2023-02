| Fans Shower Football Field With Toys For Quake Hit Children In Turkey

27 February 23

Photo: Twitter

Ankara: Fans of the Turkish football club Besiktas showered thousands of plush toys on the pitch during a match against Fraport TAV Antalyaspor in a gesture of support to the children affected by the devastating earthquake.

Sunday’s match between Besiktas and Antalyaspor at Istanbul’s Vodafone Park was paused at 4 minutes 17 seconds after the kick-off in memory of the earthquake which struck Turkiye’s Southern region three weeks ago, Turkish news agency Anadolu reported.

Fans threw thousands of plush toys and scarves. Players and staff rushed onto the pitch to collect them.

The toys will be sent to children affected by a strong 7.7 earthquake, which hit Turkey, centred in the Pazarcik district, on February 6.

At least 44,374 people died in two strong earthquakes that shook southern Turkiye on February 6, said a report.