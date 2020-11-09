Farm laws aimed at denying MSP to farmers: Uttam Kumar

By | Published: 8:33 pm

Suryapet: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee President and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Monday said the Narendra Modi government had brought in the three farm laws with the intention of denying Minimum Support Price (MSP) to farmers across the country.

Launching a signature campaign taken up by the Congress at Kodad opposing the new farm laws, Uttam Kumar Reddy said the Centre’s attitude was basically anti-farmers. The new acts are were aimed at removing rules pertaining to MSP only to benefit corporate forces, he said.

Stating that Congress president Sonia Gandhi will submit copies of the signature campaign to President Ram Nath Kovind on November 14, the Congress leader asked the party leaders to collect 2,000 signatures in each mandal and submit them to TPCC within two days.

Coming down heavily on the State government, he alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was also adopting anti-farmers’ policies. “Crops were damaged in 13 lakh acres in the State in the recent rains, but ex-gratia has not been paid to a single farmer so far,” he said, adding that the State government also diluted the Centrally-sponsored crop insurance scheme at the cost of farmers in the State.

He urged the State government to fix MSP of Rs 2,880 per quintal of fine rice (Sanna) and take measures to purchase all paddy from the farmers. In addition, cotton should be purchased from farmers without moisture percentage conditions at MSP of Rs 3,500 per quintal. Raising “No LRS- No TRS” slogan, he called upon the farmers not to spend money on LRS of their lands. He assured that Congress would take up LRS of agricultural lands without any fee after coming to power in the State.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .