Farm laws: Niranjan Reddy welcomes SC move

Hyderabad: Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy on Tuesday welcomed the Supreme Court’s stay order against the new agriculture laws formulated by the Centre, terming them as a partial victory achieved by the agitating farmers. He thanked the apex court for considering the pleas of farmers and constituting an experts committee to review the farm laws.

In a statement, the Minister said that as agriculture was a State subject, States should have representation in the experts committee proposed by the Supreme Court along with representatives of the Central government and the farmers’ organisations. He strongly felt that the experts committee must admit and consider the objections and suggestions from all States on the farm laws before submitting its recommendations to the Supreme Court.

Niranjan Reddy also found fault with the lack of media coverage of the protests of farmers in New Delhi against the farm laws. He said that national media was not giving proper coverage to those questioning the Centre over the farm laws. He pointed out that the national media was compelled to publish the news about the farm laws following the Supreme Court’s stay orders.

