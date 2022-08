Farmer dies as tractor overturns in Khammam

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 08:37 PM, Sun - 14 August 22

Khammam: A farmer G Hanmathu (43) died when a tractor he was driving overturned in a farm field at Mangali thanda in Kusumanchi mandal in the district on Sunday.

The tractor wheels were said to be stuck in the mud in the field. When the farmer tried to steer the vehicle away from the mud it overturned killing him on the spot. The local SI Nandeep booked a case in connection with the incident.