Nizamabad farmer stages protest demanding for Turmeric Board

Nizamabad: A turmeric farmer belonging to Nizamabad district staged a protest in front of the Parliament gate in New Delhi on Monday, demanding that the Union government establish the Turmeric Board immediately in Nizamabad district.

He displayed a placard to express his protests against delay in setting up the Board which was promised by the BJP during the Lok Sabha elections in 2019.

The farmer, Chandraskanth, who belongs to Journalists Colony in Armoor town urged the Centre to realise the long-pending wish of turmeric farmers and ensure them remunerative price for their crop.

