Young farmer dies of electrocution in Khammam

The deceased M Narsimha Rao (27) while switching on an irrigation pump set at the bore well suffered electric shock and died on the spot.

Khammam: A young farmer died of electrocution at Eerlapudi village of Raghunathapalem mandal in the district on Tuesday.

The deceased M Narsimha Rao (27) sowed cotton in his two acres of land.

As there has been respite from rain in the day he went to the agriculture field to spray herbicide to control weeds. As he was switching on an irrigation pump set at the bore well he suffered electric shock and died on the spot.

He got married one and half years ago and the couple had a six month old girl.

A pall of gloom descended on the village with the death of Narsimha Rao, who used to be jovial with the villagers.

The local police booked a case based on the complaint of the family members.