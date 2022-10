Farmer swept away in Nakkavagu in Sangareddy

Published Date - 04:37 PM, Sat - 22 October 22

Sangareddy: A 55-year old farmer was swept away in the Nakkavagu at Palsanur village of Hathnoora Mandal on Saturday.

The farmer, Mangali Shamaiah, hailed from the same village. He was pumping water from the stream to irrigate his fields. While pulling out the motor, Shamaiah was swept away in the stream on Saturday.

The body was retrieved later. A case was registered.