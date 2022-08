Farmer electrocuted in Sangareddy District

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:23 PM, Tue - 23 August 22

Representational Image

Sangareddy: A-56-year old farmer was electrocuted at Aksanaplly village of Andole Mandal on Tuesday. The victim was MD Babu Miya of Aksanaplly.

The farmer, who was working at his farm came in touch with live electric wires. The death was instant for him. A case has been registered by Jogipet Police.