Farmers forced to borrow money from lenders as Rythu Bharosa delayed: Chintha Prabhakar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 June 2024, 07:03 PM

Sangareddy: Sangareddy BRS MLA Chintha Prabhakar said that the farmers were approaching money lenders for debts to invest on Vanakalam crops as the Congress government was delaying the release of Rythu Bharosa.

In a press statement on Thursday, the Sangareddy MLA said the farmers were busy in Vanakalam sowing operations but they are finding it difficult to mobilise funds for purchasing seeds, and fertilisers.

Since any delay in sowing will cost them yield, Prabhakar said that the farmers were borrowing money from money lenders at high interest rate.

The BRS MLA said the Former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao used to release the amount before the onset of monsoon, to help the farmers to buy seeds and fertilisers early. He demanded Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to release Rythu Bharosa immediately to help the farmers.