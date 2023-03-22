Telangana govt to support to hailstorm-hit farmers: Vinod Kumar

TS Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar examing damaged mango crops in Choppadandi constituency.

Karimnagar: TS Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar has assured all support to farmers whose crops were damaged in the recent hailstorm.

Vinod Kumar along with Choppadandi MLA Sunke Ravishankar and Collector RV Karnan examined damaged crops in Choppadandi and Ramadugu mandals on Tuesday.

Vinod Kumar said different varieties of crops spread in 21,000 acres were damaged and 18,000 farmers lost their crops. Efforts would be sped up to support affected farmers. Informing that agriculture and horticulture officials were asked to submit a crop damage report, he said efforts to extend support to farmers would be started by submitting the report to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Earlier, plenty of water used to flow into the sea without serving any purpose due to lack of water storage mechanism. As a result, Telangana used to look like a desert. However, the situation has changed with the construction of irrigation projects after the formation of a separate State.

Besides supplying water to agricultural fields, all water bodies were being filled resulting in an improvement in the groundwater table. Stating that it was not possible to prevent natural calamities, he assured support from the State government.

