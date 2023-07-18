Farmers protests continue in Telangana over Revanth Reddy’s anti-farmer remark

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:16 PM, Tue - 18 July 23

Farmers and BRS cadre in Telangana have slammed the Congress party over comments made by its TPCC president A Revanth Reddy against uninterrupted free power supply to the farm sector

Hyderabad: Farmers and BRS cadre in Telangana have slammed the Congress party over comments made by its TPCC president A Revanth Reddy against uninterrupted free power supply to the farm sector. For the second consecutive day on Tuesday, they staged demonstrations at all the Rythu Vedikas across the State and demanded for removal of Revanth Reddy from the post of Telangana Congress chief.

Revanth Reddy had said that free and uninterrupted power supply was not necessary for the farm sector and instead, only three hours of electricity was sufficient. In response to a call given by BRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao, farmers and party cadre have been staging protests at all the Rythu Vedikas and criticising the Congress party’s anti-farmer policies.

Participating in the farmers’ meeting, Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao slammed Revanth Reddy, terming his remarks anti-farmer and insensitive. He said Reddy’s comments were an indication of the Congress party’s attitude towards farmers. “If you believe the anti-farmer Congress, you will drown,” he said. He called upon the farmers to give the Congress party a befitting reply in the upcoming elections.

In another meeting held at Medchal, Labour Minister Ch Mallareddy said the TPCC president’s comments were delusional and that he did not know the plight of farmers. “Revanth Reddy, who is an MP and could not develop Medchal-Malkajigiri district, is asking me what I did for the State,” Mallareddy said. He called upon the people of Telangana to reject the Congress party in the upcoming elections. Farmers from Medchal-Malkajigiri district pledged their support to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao in the next elections.

Narsapur MLA Madan Reddy echoed the sentiment of ousting the Congress and BJP parties, accusing them of adopting anti-farmer policies. Speaking at Rythu Vedika near Tuniki village in Medak district, he mocked the Congress party’s handling of electricity issues in Telangana. He pointed out that farmers are now able to farm without facing issues like power fluctuations and equipment failures under the BRS regime.

In Mahabubabad, MLA Banoth Shanker Naik condemned the Congress party’s inability to acknowledge the progress made for farmers under the Chandrashekhar Rao government. Shad Nagar MLA Y Anjaiah Yadav criticised the Congress party for conspiring against farmers in Telangana.