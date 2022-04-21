Farmers taking up alternate crops extensively across Telangana: Niranjan Reddy

Published Date - 11:09 PM, Thu - 21 April 22

File Photo: Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy

Hyderabad: Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy said farmers were convinced with State Government’s intentions to avoid paddy cultivation in Yasangi and were taking up alternate crops extensively across the State.

Despite repeated pleas by State Government last year, many farmers did not take up cotton cultivation. As a result, they failed to reap good profits, he said.

The Centre had announced minimum price of Rs.5,726 and a maximum of Rs.6,025 per quintal of cotton. But in the open markets, the price varied from Rs.8,000 to Rs.12,000 per quintal, he pointed out, adding “That’s the reason, farmers are being urged to take up cotton cultivation extensively,”

Apart from cotton, red gram cultivation would also generate good profits for farmers. Cultivation of red gram does not require high investment and requires less water. Farmers were getting a yield of four to six quintals and a few progressive ones were getting a yield of 12 quintals, he said in a statement issued here on Thursday.

The Minister said a few people were deliberately discouraging farmers from taking up alternate crops cultivation, citing losses and lack of government support.

More than MSP offered by government, farmers were getting price for gingelly, ground nuts, cotton, red gram, black gram and other crops in the open market as there was good demand for these crops in the international market, he said, adding that Red gram price in the open market was about Rs.6,700 per quintal against MSP of Rs.6,300 per quintal. Similarly, black gram was sold for Rs.6,500 against MSP of Rs.6,300.

The State Government appeals to farmers to take up cultivation of crops, which have good demand in national and international markets. Cultivating alternate crops does not require more labour, investment compared to paddy cultivation. Farmers can reap good profits in limited time,” said Niranjan Reddy.

The Agriculture Minister said no other State can compete with Telangana in terms of the policies, welfare and development measures being taken up for the farming community.

But a few people were deliberately ignoring the development of farmers and progress achieved in the agriculture sector in the State. All their ulterior motives were being closely observed by Telangana people, the Minister said.

Considering the weather conditions in the State, Telangana Government has been appealing to the Central Government for few relaxations in paddy procurement norms. It had also urged the Centre to procure paddy without any queries, he said.

The Centre has vehemently refused to procure paddy in Yasangi and the same was being reiterated by union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy, he said.

