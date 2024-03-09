Farmers to get Rythu Bandhu amount for Yasangi soon: Bhatti

Hyderabad: Amid confusion and delay over release of Rythu Bandhu assistance into accounts of farmers for the Yasangi season, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Saturday said all eligible farmers would receive the Rythu Bandhu assistance soon.

Addressing a press conference at the Secretariat, Bhatti Vikramarka said the government had already deposited the amount into accounts of farmers possessing up to three acres of land. “We are in the process of depositing the Rythu Bandhu amount in the accounts of farmers having four acres of land and soon those having five acres of land will receive the assistance,” he said.

Accusing the BRS of misleading farmers, the Minister said the government was taking measures to avoid any kind of irregularities in the implementation of the Rythu Bandhu scheme, and hence the release of funds was getting delayed.

“Unlike BRS which gave Rythu Bandhu schemes to whoever applied, we are taking measures to ensure that only eligible farmers get the benefit,” he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister alleged that the BRS government took five months to deposit the Rythu Bandhu amount into the accounts of farmers during Yasangi season when the scheme was introduced, whereas his government had deposited the amount within three months of coming to power.

Interest Free Loans to SHG Women from March 12:

Bhatti, who also holds the Finance Minister portfolio, said the State government would provide interest free loans to women Self Help Groups (SHG) to run their own business from March 12.

The SHGs would be provided loans to set up micro and small industries, he said, adding that the government would provide all kinds of assistance to set up their business and industries. “Our aim is to make women successful entrepreneurs,” he said.