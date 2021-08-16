Faruk Kabir glad sequel to ‘Khuda Haafiz’ started even before part one completed one year

The film released on OTT on August 14 last year, and completed one year recently.

When the world was battling against the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 and fighting against the tough pandemic conditions, writer-director Faruk Kabir’s film, ‘Khuda Haafiz’, came as a great entertainment offering. The film released on OTT on August 14 last year, and completed one year recently.

Interestingly, while it’s the first anniversary of ‘Khuda Haafiz’, the shooting for a sequel to the Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi-starrer, produced by Panorama Studios, is already under way in Lucknow.

“We had a great time working on ‘Khuda Haafiz’ and the fact that the audience applauded our effort was humbling. God is so kind to have empowered me and the entire team of ‘Khuda Haafiz’ to start the second part of the film even before the first part turned one. Shooting for ‘Khuda Haafiz’ was a great experience for us and I’m so excited about experiencing a renewed energy. I hope the audience will give us love for the ‘Khuda Haafiz Chapter II’ that they gave to our first part,” says Faruk.

