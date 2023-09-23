FC Barcelona confirm contract extension for Xavi Hernandez

As reported by Xinhua, the official Barcelona website confirms that Xavi has signed a contract "until 20 June 2025 with the option of an additional year".

By IANS Updated On - 11:31 AM, Sat - 23 September 23

Madrid: FC Barcelona confirmed that coach Xavi Hernandez has signed a contract extension.

The official Barcelona website confirms that Xavi has signed the contract “until 20 June 2025 with the option of an additional year”, reports Xinhua.

The confirmation comes after Xavi said in his press conference ahead of Saturday’s La Liga game against Celta Vigo, that he agreed his new deal, “several days ago,” and that it “would be announced soon.”

Since replacing Ronald Koeman in November 2021, Xavi has been in charge for 96 matches, overseeing 60 wins, 17 draws and 19 defeats and last season he led Barca to the La Liga title and the Spanish Supercup with a 3-1 win over Real Madrid in Saudi Arabia.

“We came here in a difficult moment and in adverse circumstances, but we have worked well, everyone from the President (Joan Laporta), the sporting area and the staff.

“Last season we won two important titles (La Liga and Spanish Supercup), but we are in a process of construction and this season will be the confirmation of that,” commented Xavi.

Things have not gone completely to plan for Xavi, however, with the club failing to qualify for the knockout stages of the Champions League for the past two seasons, although they kicked off this season’s campaign with a 5-0 win at home to Royal Antwerp on Tuesday night.