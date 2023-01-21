FCI Inter-Regional Indoor Games: Telangana’s Srikanth clinches twin TT titles

G Srikanth of Telangana clinched twin table tennis titles at the Food Corporation of India South Zone Inter-Regional Indoor Games

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:36 PM, Sat - 21 January 23

Karnataka team receiving the overall championship trophy

Hyderabad: G Srikanth of Telangana clinched twin table tennis titles at the Food Corporation of India South Zone Inter-Regional Indoor Games (Table Tennis & Badminton) Tournament at the LB Indoor stadium, Hyderabad on Saturday.

He defeated his compatriot D Sai Kiran 4-3 in the men’s singles final to bag the top honours. Later in the doubles, the he paired with Sai Kiran to thrash T Srinivasan and Chappa Gauri of Zonal Office (ZO) 3-0 to emerge champions. Karnataka clinched the overall championship trophy.

Also Read Lithin to lead the Telangana throwball team at Federation Cup

Results (Finals): Table Tennis: Singles: Men: G Srikanth (TS) bt D Sai Kiran(TS) 4-3 (8-11, 11-1, 11-8, 6-11, 11-5, 11-13, 11-6); Women: Kavya P (KAR) bt Raji N K (KER) 4-1 (6-11, 11-6, 11-1, 11-7, 11-6); Doubles: Men: G Srikanth/D Sai Kiran (TS) bt T Srinivasan/Chappa Gauri (ZO) 3-0 (11-6, 11-8, 11-8); Women: Kavya/Sreenidhi Hedge (KAR) bt N Srividya/Uma Maheshwari (TS) 3-2 (5-11, 9-11, 11-8, 11-8, 11-5); Badminton (Team Championship): Men: Tamil Nadu bt Kerala 2-1; (Praaveen Bridget Raj lost to P Suresh Kumar 13-21, 13-21; Navaneeth Krishnan/Karthikeyan bt P Suresh Kumar/Pryam D Cruz 21-13, 19-21; Women: Karnataka bt Telangana 2-0; (Rani Navaneetha Naik (KAR) bt S Anusha (TS) 21-5, 21-3; Rani Navaneetha Naik/S Shanmukha Priya (KAR) bt KDS Lakshmi/S Anusha (TS) 21-12, 21-11).