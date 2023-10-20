Female student of Govt Polytechnic College alleges harassment by SFI activists

The girl, was allegedly locked up by a group of SFI activists inside the Union Room of the college from 3 pm to 4:30 pm on Monday.
Kannur: A female student of a government polytechnic college in Kannur, Kerala, was allegedly harassed by a group of SFI activists inside the school campus.
The girl, was allegedly locked up by a group of SFI activists inside the Union Room of the college from 3 pm to 4:30 pm on Monday.
The victim, an ABVP activist, had earlier conducted a membership campaign for ABVP at the college.
After her ordeal, the student lodged a complaint with Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani on Thursday.