Feral dogs kill spotted deer in University of Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 09:34 PM, Wed - 6 April 22

Hyderabad: One more spotted deer was killed by feral dogs in the University of Hyderabad (UoH) campus. The incident happened behind the NRS hostel of the university here on Wednesday.

UoH PhD scholar and wildlife activist, Rohit Bondugula said there was an urgent need to relocate the feral dogs which were preying on wildlife of the university. “We urge the university administration and forest department to look into this long pending issue and save our campus wildlife,” he added.

