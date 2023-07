| Few Trains Cancelled From July 24 To 30 Due To Maintenance Works

Few trains cancelled from July 24 to 30 due to maintenance works

Published Date - 06:34 PM, Sun - 23 July 23

Hyderabad: Due to infrastructural maintenance works over Secunderabad division, certain train services have been either cancelled, partially cancelled, or rescheduled between July 24 and 30.

The cancelled services are Kacheguda – Nizamabad (07596), Nizamabad – Kacheguda (07593), Nanded – Nizamabad (07854), and Nizamabad – Nanded (07853).

The service from Daund to Nizamabad(11409) from July 23 to 30 has been partially cancelled between Mudkhed and Nizamabad and the service from Nizamabad to Pandharpur(01413) from July 24 to 31 is partially cancelled between Nizamabad and Mudkhed.

The Kurnool city – Secunderabad (17024) service on July 25, is rescheduled to run with 90 minutes delay, and the Guntakal-Bodhan (07671) service scheduled to run on July 26, 27, and 30, is rescheduled to run with 120 minutes delay.