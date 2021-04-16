FICCI urges CM KCR to avoid lockdown

Resorting to lockdown at this stage may not be conducive to the overall situation and will push the economy into downward spiral, said FICCI president Uday Shankar President

Hyderabad: Industry body FICCI in a letter addressed to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao suggested efforts should be made to avoid introducing a lockdown or even a partial lockdown in the State.

Resorting to this at this stage may not be conducive to the overall situation and will push the economy into downward spiral, said FICCI president Uday Shankar President.

The lockdown last year, though unavoidable at that time, exacted a huge cost on Indian economy and livelihoods of the people. The economy has barely begun to turnaround from the impact of the lockdowns last year, he said.

The country needs to break the chain of Covid spread, he said suggesting ramp up of Covid testing, hold an awareness drive on the importance of using mask and sanitizer and maintain social distance. Strict compliance to Covid protocol may be ensured with suitable penalties for violations.

FICCI has represented to the Union Government to open up the vaccination for all the people above 18 years and inoculation capacity can be increased with the participation of the private sector. Vaccination camps in the colonies and societies with the help of Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) will give a push the vaccination drive, he said.

