| Fide Chess Tournament Laxman Beats Kishore To Be In Joint Lead

Fide Chess Tournament: Laxman beats Kishore to be in joint lead

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:00 PM, Thu - 14 July 22

GM Laxman R R (left) playing against Shejal Sahil Sanjay.

Hyderabad: Grand Master RR Laxman defeated V Kishore to share lead with 40 others with three points from as many rounds in the Ekagra All India Open Fide Rating Chess Tournament held at the Kotla Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy Indoor Stadium, Yousufguda, Hyderabad on Thursday.

In the third round, Telangana’s P Bharat Kumar Reddy drew with Maharashtra’s Bopardikar Veer to be on 2.5 points.

Important Results (Round-3): V Kishore 2 (TN) lost to GM Laxman R R 3 (ICF), Thiru Narayanan 2 (Karnataka) lost to IM Rakesh Kumar Jena 3 (Odisha), WGM Pratyusha B 2 (AP) lost to Anirudh R 3 (TN), Bharat Kumar Reddy P 2.5 (Telangana) drew Bopardikar Veer 2.5 (Maharashtra), Niranjan J 2 (Karnataka) lost to P Praveen Prasad 3 (Telangana).