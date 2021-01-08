Final dry run of Covid vaccine concludes in Hyderabad

Simulation of entire process aimed at testing planning of vaccination drive including beneficiary registration, microplanning and vaccination at the planned session site

By | Published: 7:06 pm

Hyderabad: The final dry run, before the actual roll-out of the Covid vaccine, was taken-up at almost all the major Government hospitals and a few private hospitals in Hyderabad on Friday. The second-phase of the countrywide Covid vaccination dry run was aimed to ensure efficient planning and management for vaccine delivery across all the districts in the State.

A similar vaccine dry run, which involved limited health care facilities across Telangana, was carried out on Saturday, January 2. The simulation of the entire process of administering the Covid vaccine was also aimed at testing the planning of the vaccination drive including beneficiary registration, microplanning and vaccination at the planned session site, which are administered by the local District Collector.

So far, based on the information available with Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW), till January 6, the data of 78.62 lakh health care workers has been registered on Co-WIN software while the balance data will be uploaded by States and UTs.

The Ministry of Finance, Union Government has also approved Rs 480 crore operational costs of Covid-19 vaccination received from Ministry of Finance.

The final dry run will also ensure keeping all systems ready and test adequacy of planning and logistics before the actual rollout. “The dry run will also familiarise the State, District, Block and Hospital level officers on all aspects of Covid-19 roll out. This activity will help administrators in strengthening the linkages between planning, implementation and reporting mechanisms, identification of any residual challenges before the actual implementation and to provide confidence to the programme managers at all levels to carry out a smooth implementation of the vaccination drive” says the document released by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Also read:

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .