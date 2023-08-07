Finalize tenders for constructing 14 bridges across Musi river: KTR

Minister KT Rama Rao acknowledged that the foundation stone for construction of 14 bridges on the river Musi at different locations must be taken-up at the earliest

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:27 PM, Mon - 7 August 23

MA&UD Minister KT Rama chairing the 64th city convergence meeting at Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) office on Monday.

Hyderabad: Paving the way to ground developmental activities that will secure the future of Hyderabad as a top metropolis for the next 50 years, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD), KT Rama Rao on Monday directed authorities to expeditiously identify ideal sites to establish dumpyards in Rangareddy, Sangareddy and Yadadri Bhongir districts and finalize tenders for constructing the prestigious 14 bridges across river Musi.

Chairing the 64th city convergence meeting at Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) office on Monday, Rama Rao made it clear that the dumpyard sites must meet the needs of Greater Hyderabad for the next 50 years and should be located far from the populace.

The Minister directed the District Collectors of Rangareddy, Sangareddy and Yadadri Bhongir to expeditiously identify such ideal locations for the dump sites. The Jawaharnagar dump yard has already crossed 8,000 tonnes per day and there is an urgent need to identify safer alternative dumpsites. The plans for the dumpyards should be practical and the identified locations should be utilized in an optimized way, he said.

The MA&UD Minister also directed officials for a report on dumpyards at Pyarangar, Khanapur and Dundigal, to be submitted in a week.

During his interaction, the Minister acknowledged that the foundation stone for construction of 14 bridges on the river Musi at different locations must be taken-up at the earliest. “To make this happen, different departments must complete any formalities that are pending at the earliest. The tenders regarding the construction of the bridges must be finalized at the earliest,” he said.

The Minister said that the water from Kondapochamma Sagar to Osman Sagar will flow into Musi and urged authorities to conduct similar convergence meetings at zonal levels also. The Minister also asked the police to stake stern action on drug peddlers and keep a vigil on pubs, pubs and hookah centers.

Ministers Satyavathi Rathod, V Srinivas Goud, Errabelli Dayakar Rao, MA&UD Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar, Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand, Rachakonda Police Commissioner D S Chouhan, Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi and senior MAUD officials were present.

