Financial crisis drives migrant laborer from Nirmal to end life in Dubai

Gangaram had migrated to Dubai in search of livelihood six months back. He, however, could not find a job reportedly after being cheated by an agent.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 June 2024, 07:40 PM

Nirmal: A migrant laborer belonging to Patha Yellapur village in Khanapur mandal died, allegedly by suicide, due to financial crisis at Dubai on Tuesday night. Villagers said that Kunchepu Gangaram (30) died by suicide as he was unable to bear stress caused by financial crisis.

He was also unable to come back to India, nor get a job in the Gulf country.

He is survived by his wife and two sons. Meanwhile, CCTV footage recorded in a room where Gangaram was seen ending his life, went viral on social media platforms.