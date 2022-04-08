Find a medicine for cancer treatment: GITAM President to students

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:41 PM, Fri - 8 April 22

GITAM President M Sri Bharat is handing a participant certificate to a science students at GITAM University Hyderabad at Rudraram in Sangareddy district on Friday.

Sanagreddy: President of GITAM University M Sri Bharat has said that there the early detection of Cancer will save people from death.

Presiding over the valedictory function of the 102nd DAE BRNS-IANCAS five-day national workshop on ‘Application of Radioisotopes and Radiation Technologies in Agriculture and Food Preservation’ at GITAM School of Science at Rudram in Sanagreddy district on Friday, the GITAM President suggested the students of Science department to pursue a further research and find a treatment to diseases such as Cancer which has been claiming the lives of lakhs of people every year.

‘Radiation and radioactive substances have many beneficial applications, ranging from power generation to use in medicine, industry and agriculture sector said Dr YK Bhardwaj, Scientific Officer-H, Radiation Technology Development Division, BARC. He has delivered a lecture on ‘Radiation Technology in Polymer Sciences’. Principal of GITAM School of Science and Retired Scientist at BARC Prof GA Rama Rao delivered a lecture on ‘Safety aspects in handling radioactivity’. He felicitated Dr Bhardwaj on this occasion. The five-day prestigious workshop has been concluded after an interactive session with the students. The participants thanked the BARC Scientists for sparing their valuable time for enlightening them with their valuable talks. Pro-Vice-chancellor of GITAM University Hyderabad Prof N Siva Prasad, Resident Director DVVS Verma and others were present.

