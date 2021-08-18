Find out how Rahul Ravindran ‘genuinely’ switches between moods

Hyderabad: Actor-turned-director Rahul Ravindran doesn’t shy away from sharing his thoughts on the social media, to engage with not just his fans but also close buddies.

Rahul took to his Twitter account and wrote, “Social media and WhatsApp have trained me to feel extreme sadness or hurt one second and then extreme joy ten seconds later. Strangely, you feel both very genuinely. I shouldn’t be able to keep switching like this…but I do. Subconsciously and unwittingly trained. It’s bonkers.(sic)”

Reacting to the tweet, actor Rahul Ramakrishna comments, “Mania.” The same quote was posted on Instagram, which was shared by his actor friend Samantha Akkineni. A few fans agreed. One wrote, “So true, n I’m afraid that if we continue to act like this, we’ll become zombies/emotionless(sic),” and another wrote, “True said rahul(sic).”

Meanwhile, Rahul Ravindran is doing a supporting role in ‘Shyam Singha Roy’. Then there is a lead role in the Tamil remake of a Malayalam movie, besides a couple of other films.