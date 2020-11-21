Fire accident at Suryapet mill: 3,000 quintals of cotton burnt to ashes

It is learnt that the fire was triggered by a spark emerged from a tractor when the driver was trying to hot-wire the vehicle using a power cable

Suryapet: About 3,000 quintals of cotton were burnt to ashes in a fire accident occured at Santhoshi Matha Spinning Mill on the outskirts of Anantharam village of Tirumalgiri mandal in Suryapet district on Saturday.

It is learnt that the fire was triggered by a spark emerged from a tractor when the driver was trying to hot-wire the vehicle using a power cable after unloading the cotton at the mill. The worth of the burnt cotton was assessed around Rs 1.5 crore.

A fire engine from Suryapet rushed to the spot and it took the firefighters more than an hour to quench the fire.

