Two-year-old girl fatally run over by school bus in Habsiguda

The child had accompanied her father and grandmother to the bus pick up point to see off her elder brother to the school when the mishap occurred in the morning.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:35 PM, Thu - 4 January 24

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A two-year-old girl died after she was run over by a private school bus in Habsiguda on Thursday.

“The driver apparently was driving in a rash and negligent manner due to which he failed to notice the child. The infant suffered grievous bleeding injuries on the head and other parts on the body and died on the spot,” police said.

Based on a complaint, the Osmania University police booked a case for negligence causing death and arrested the driver.