Fire breaks out at waste management plant in Kerala

As per officials, the fire erupted in the plastic waste management plant of Kozhikode Municipal Corporation in West Hill of the city.

By Agencies Updated On - 04:35 PM, Sun - 8 October 23

Representational Image

Kozhikode: A massive fire broke out at a waste management plant in Kerala‘s Kozhikode on Sunday afternoon.

“Fire and Rescue department is trying to extinguish the fire. The fire is almost under control,” said officials.

Further details into the matter are awaited.

Earlier today, a fire broke out at a newly opened mega dairy unit in Karnataka’s Mandya.

Sources said the fire is suspected to have been caused by an electrical short circuit.

Firefighters along with staffers at the dairy were involved in the dousing operation at the time of filing this report.

No casualties were reported in the incident till the time of filing this report.